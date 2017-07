Rescue Crews Responding to Plane Crash East of Moorhead

Initial reports indicate it is a single engine plane

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Rescue crews are responding to reports of a plane crash east of Moorhead and just south of I-94 near the weigh station.

Injuries are not known at this time.

We have a crew heading out to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.