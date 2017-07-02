Sunday Liquor Sales Begin in Minnesota Just in Time for the Holiday

Today marks the first weekend Minnesotans can purchase liquor on a Sunday

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — One “blue law” has finally come to an end, as Minnesotan’s are now able to buy liquor on Sundays.

For Minnesotans, it’s something that’s been a long time coming.

“They turned it down so many times in the past I didn’t think they’d do it,” said one shopper. “But, they finally did it.”

“I think because there’s a lot of religious opposition and there still is,” said Stephen Johnson, who is with Lakes Liquor.

Lawmakers repealed a ban on Sunday liquor sales earlier this year.

This after efforts failed numerous times in the past.

“It’s going to be great,” added Johnson. “Not so much for the business but just for people in general. It’s much handier. You don’t have to plan ahead or make that trip up to Fargo or drive 50 miles just to get some beer.”

“I would think it will be good,” agreed Justin Blanford, who is a manager with 99 Bottles. “Being right here on the border, a lot of people are going to go ahead and shop on Sundays. They just had to do it across the river until now.”

Shoppers weren’t wasting any time.

Many of them were stocking up first thing this morning.

“It’s been an awesome start. People are very enthusiastic,” said Blanford.

“Well I think it’s about time Minnesota did this,” said another shopper. “I’m always running across the river on Sundays anyway. It’s handier and it’s good for the economy, for the state.”

While people now have the option of buying their alcohol on either side of the metro, liquor stores in Minnesota will be able to open at 11 a.m. as opposed to noon in North Dakota.

“I think that’s a really cool thing for football season,” added Blanford. “As a huge NFL fan myself, there’s been plenty of Sundays where I’ve had friends come over and I look in the fridge and I’m like, ‘Oh no! I don’t have enough beer for everybody’.”

“The only bad thing was opening so late,” said Johnson. “It would be nice for people who have lake homes to be open at like 9 o’clock or something but 11 is good enough.”

It’s a change that these business owners say they are excited to have in their state.

“It seems perfectly legitimate for people to have access to good wine and beer on Sunday,” said Blanford. “I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t.”

Under the law, alcohol retailers will be able to remain open until 6 p.m., however, the law was written to allow them to opt out completely if they choose to.