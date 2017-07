Ask Danny: Controlling Sweating

He can't help you with your shiny forehead. But your sweaty windows? That's another story.

What with the heat expected to spike in the next few days, it’s to be expected we’re all going to be sporting some shimmery droplets here and there.

While that’s just fine when it comes to your forehead and nose, it’s a little bit bigger problem if your windows are sweating too. That’s where Danny Lipford comes in, in this week’s Ask Danny.