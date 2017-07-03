Bonanzaville Puts Finishing Touches on an Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

The historical site will have a day full of events including a parade, a concert and fireworks

WEST FARGO, ND — Bonanzaville is getting ready for one of its biggest celebrations of the year.

The historical site is putting on its annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. and include a parade, kids’ activities, and a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.

For the staff at Bonanzaville, the day is about celebrating the nation while demonstrating how life was like in the 19th century.

“Just to give the kids a history lesson and to be able to teach that on the Fourth of July when they’re not in school or here for a tour, it’s just fun,” said Melissa Warren, who is the marketing coordinator for Bonanzaville.

There will also be a concert by 32 Below.

The admission for the entire day is $12 for adults.

Kids five and under are free.