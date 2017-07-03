Despite Dry Conditions, Fireworks Sales are Soaring

Retailers were concerned about dry conditions, local bans and the holiday falling on a Tuesday

HORACE, ND — Many in the metro are headed to the local fireworks stores despite retailers’ concerns over a drop in sales this year.

Dry conditions, local bans on fireworks and even the day of the week caused concerns.

Many in the F–M area are visiting local fireworks warehouses in order to stock up for their holiday celebrations.

“Every year it’s kind of a tradition for our family,” said Laura Mattson. “Shoot as many fireworks off as we can.”

The day before Independence Day is traditionally the busiest fireworks buying day of the year.

However, retailers had been concerned about the holiday falling on a Tuesday, but a busy afternoon has put their minds at ease.

“Sometimes when the Fourth falls in the middle of the week, we never know what to expect,” said Ron Knutson, manager of Memory Fireworks. “If people will take a long weekend and celebrate, including the Fourth, or if they’re going to just not celebrate because the Fourth falls in the middle of the week. It looks like most people are busy buying fireworks.”

While celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks can be fun, there are some things you need to consider in order to do it safely and to do it legally.

There are places in the metro where fireworks are illegal year–round.

“Already, as you can see, people doing fireworks throughout Fargo and they’re doing it illegally,” said Knutson. “They feel like doing it in their front yard and on their property.”

Memory Fireworks is circulating a petition to make fireworks legal in Fargo on the Fourth to hopefully change the rules before next year.

“That would make life so much easier if we could shoot fireworks off in Fargo,” said Mattson.

But for her, the favorite part of the celebration is her family.

“Probably seeing the kids’ reactions,” she said. “It’s the best part of the show.”

The only place in the F–M metro where you can set off fireworks on the Fourth is in West Fargo.