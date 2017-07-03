Family Warns Others About Fidget Spinner Fire Hazard

NATIONAL — It’s a warning to anyone who owns a fidget spinner: they may catch on fire.

An Alabama family says their fidget spinner burst into flames after being plugged in for less than 45 minutes.

One of the children was able to put the fire out by throwing water on it but it burned a hole into the carpet and melted the spinner.

The family says they are just thankful they happened to be running late and home at the time of the fire so it couldn’t do more damage.

“I just really want people to be aware of this because a lot of people have been inboxing me, reaching out to me leaving messages saying my child has this same fidget spinner,” said Kimberly Allums. “Anytime you have anything that needs to be charged, we really need to be paying attention to the manufactures of these, doing our research.”

The family said they have tried tracking down the company who sells the brand of spinner, but have not had any luck finding the correct maker.

The spinner was simply packaged in a red box with a “made in China” label.