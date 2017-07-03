HOPE Inc Hurricane Player Selected to Attend the USA Sled Select Team

Boser plays for the HOPE Inc. Hurricanes and has been playing sled hockey for the past ten years

FARGO, ND — It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for one local sled hockey player from North Dakota.

In fact, he’s the first North Dakotan selected to attend the USA Sled Select Team, where many Paralympic athletes get their starting off point from.

Fifteen-year-old Grant Boser will be traveling to Buffalo, New York and train with some of the best in the country.

“It’s a five day camp. It does on and off ice training, games and such,” said Boser.

He couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.

“Oh my God, oh my gosh, oh my gosh,” he said.

Boser plays for the HOPE Inc. Hurricanes and has been playing sled hockey for the past 10 years.

“The Paralympic athletes come out of this program,” said Boser’s mother, Kristine.

Grant was recommended for the program by his coaches with HOPE Inc.

Only 60 people from across the country are chosen for the one week selective program.

All players selected for the team have a different type of disability.

“He was born with spina bifida so he has no feeling from about mid–calf, little below his knees down,” explained his mother.

But that doesn’t stop him from being one of the fastest players on the ice.

Grant makes it look a lot easier than it actually is.

Staying in the sled and not tipping over is a lot harder than you may think.

Grant’s mom said she may be more excited than her son.

“We would have never guessed,” she said. “When he was born, all we heard was a list of things he wasn’t going to be able to do.”

Now he’s doing more than most kids his age could imagine.

“He missed almost an entire hockey season for surgery and medical issues,” said Kristine. “Instead of getting depressed and feeling down about it, it gave him motivation to get better and get back on the ice.”

Families involved in HOPE Inc. say he is an inspiration to other kids with mobility challenges.

“Always happy, always smiling. Just a good attitude about things in general,” said Kristine.

“Regardless of your disability, there’s always something you can do,” said Boser.

Many of the Paralympic athletes get chosen from the program and Grant is hoping to be a part of the games in 2022.