Stabbing Over Facebook Fight Lands Brandon Man in Jail

TJ Nelson

BRANDON, Minn. — A Facebook feud led to a stabbing Sunday night in Brandon, Minnesota.

It was around 11 p.m. when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male that had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 18-year-old Bailey Zastrow with two non-life threatening stab wounds to his chest and arm.

The suspect, 20-year-old Gavin Johnson, was located at his nearby home and arrested.

Deputies learned the two were acquaintances and had recently been feuding on Facebook.

Charges against Johnson are pending.

