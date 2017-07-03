Undercover Agents Dupe Minneapolis Airport TSA in 17 out of 18 Security Tests

Jack Highberger of KMSP Fox 9 News reports from Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — When put to the test, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport failed 95 percent of security tests conducted last week.

An undercover team, referred to as the “Red Team” from Washington, D.C., posed as passengers and attempted to sneak items through security that should easily be caught.

It’s the sort of failing grade that MSP-TSA has received before.

Seventeen out of 18 tries.

Undercover federal agents posing as passengers able to sneak explosive materials, fake weapons or drugs past screening.

Two separate sources told Fox 9 News that tests carried out on Thursday were eventually stopped, after the astounding 95 percent failure rates.

It all comes as Americans are expected to set travel records this holiday weekend with AAA estimating nearly 3.5 million will fly, but, at MSP, persisting doubts about security.

In April of 2016, sources told Fox 9 News the airport failed nine out of 12 tests.

Nationwide, TSA struggles leading to the 2015 resignation of then Chief Melvin Carraway and two years later, under new leadership, lingering questions about how to fix it.

When asked about Thursday’s failing grade and what comes next, the TSA released this statement to Fox 9 News:

“TSA cannot confirm or deny the results of internal tests and condemns the release of any information that could compromise our nation’s security.”