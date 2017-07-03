Breckenridge Pilot Killed In Crash Outside Moorhead

The Clay County Sheriff released the name of the pilot as Mark Yaggie from Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Update: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the pilot killed in a crash near the Moorhead airport.

Mark Yaggie, 41 years old, lives in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

The FAA says the plane was a North American T-28, which is a vintage military trainer.

Yaggie was attempting to land at the Moorhead airport when the plane went down.

Mark is a 2017 member of the Fargo Air Museum Board.

UPDATED INFORMATION

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. — The pilot of a small vintage plane is dead after crashing in a field near the Moorhead airport south of I–94.

Authorities were called about the crash just after 6 p.m.

The pilot was the only person in the plane.

When the fire department and Clay County authorities arrived on scene, fuel was leaking from the engine but was quickly stopped.

Authorities are unsure if the single engine plane had just taken off or was in mid–flight.

Officers on scene spoke to some witnesses and are now waiting for the FAA to take over the investigation.

“On arrival of everybody, they found that the plane had went down out on the cornfield, which kind of hindered the process of everybody getting out to the scene of the crash,” said Lt. Mark Empting, who is with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. “Right now, we are currently investigating it to see what happened. The FAA has been notified and they are on their way here as well.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This latest incident follows a fatal crop spraying plane crash last week near Gwinner.

Rescue crews are responding to reports of a plane crash east of Moorhead and just south of I-94 near the weigh station.

Initial reports indicate it is a single engine plane.

Injuries are not known at this time.

We have a crew heading out to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.