Celebrating Independence Day at Bonanzaville

This event includes a parade, shows put on by the volunteers, and a look at some of Bonanzaville's oldest buildings

WEST FARGO, ND — Celebrating America’s birthday requires taking a look back at our country’s rich history.

Much of that history can be admired at Bonanzaville’s all-day Fourth of July event.

This event includes a parade, shows put on by the volunteers, and a look at some of Bonanzaville’s oldest buildings.

The historic museum complex is giving people the chance to explore that history in a family-friendly way.

“That’s how we grew up was that family,” said Bonanzaville volunteer Harriet Smeeshammer. “Tradition. Get together as a family to celebrate the birth of our country and so here we are.

All the families out here really makes it special. I can’t believe all the kids! The train rides, the barrell rides, the horse rides, you know it’s great.”

The night ends with a concert by 32 Below, followed by fireworks that start at 10:30.