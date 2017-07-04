Celebrating Independence Day for the First Time

For some new Americans, this is their first time celebrating their new home

FARGO, ND — For some people in the area, this is their first time celebrating Independence Day.

The Fourth of July began with a bite of lunch and some tea.

They compared National Anthems and talked fireworks plans.

“To celebrate, we go Detroit Lake,” said Halima Iman of Fargo. “Even now, I’m bringing me and my kids and my sisters. We are going to barbeque, we are going to eat with friends We are going to celebrate together.”

“We’re doing fireworks too and the show is really awesome,” added Leila.

But for others, it’s a new tradition.

Muhiyadin Ali came to the U.S. about a year ago with his wife and three kids.

He’s celebrating Independence Day for the first time, recognizing the benefits of resettlement.

“United States is an opportunity country,” said Muhiyadin Ali. “I’m happy to be here, my kids are in school, they’re getting educated. I’m really happy to be here.”

Back in Somalia, he was a high school teacher.

He’s working on his English at this time, but said he will go back to teaching once he’s fluent.

“I’m happy to be a part of what you guys are celebrating for July Fourth,” Ali said.

Halima has been here for about nine years now and doesn’t regret making the move.

“We live in United States, a peace country,” she said. “I have a good life. My kids are going to school. I’m going to school. I’m working.”

After fleeing a country divided by civil war, she hopes to bring her mom back to the states despite the travel ban.

“Hopefully, I’m going to work with it, and I’m going to bring my mom,” she told us.

Until then, they’re taking the day to celebrate a new home with family.

Abdiwali Sharif quoted Peter Marshall in saying: “May we think of freedom not as the right to do as we please but as the opportunity to do what is right.’ That is what I think of freedom.”

This Saturday, many will be celebrating Eid and Somali Independence Day with music and food at the Baymont Inn and Suites.