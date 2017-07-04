How About Toasting to America with a $30,000 Bottle of Tequila?

Clase Azul is a company that specializes in luxury tequilas that are hitting the market
Erin Wencl

 

NATIONAL — While many people are raising a glass today to toast the United States, only a few are probably doing it with tequila that costs thousands of dollars a bottle.

Clase Azul is a company that specializes in luxury tequilas that are hitting the market.

It costs $30,000 a bottle and comes in a hand-sculpted, hand-painted ceramic decanter.

The founder of the company says the tequila is made for savoring, not for mixing in a cocktail or downing as a shot.

In the last decade, super premium tequilas like this have surged in sales by 67 percent in the U.S.

Related Post

Minnesota Based Land O’Lakes Purchases Vermo...
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Issues Beer Recall
Not a Prank: Kids Unleash Tens of Thousands of Lad...
Man Accused in Breckenridge Shooting is Charged

You Might Like