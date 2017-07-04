How About Toasting to America with a $30,000 Bottle of Tequila?

Clase Azul is a company that specializes in luxury tequilas that are hitting the market

NATIONAL — While many people are raising a glass today to toast the United States, only a few are probably doing it with tequila that costs thousands of dollars a bottle.

It costs $30,000 a bottle and comes in a hand-sculpted, hand-painted ceramic decanter.

The founder of the company says the tequila is made for savoring, not for mixing in a cocktail or downing as a shot.

In the last decade, super premium tequilas like this have surged in sales by 67 percent in the U.S.