Moorhead Man Injured in Rollover Crash Near Pelican Rapids

They say Arion was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol is a factor in the crash

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — A Moorhead man is hurt after a crash near Pelican Rapids.

Authorities say 28-year-old Brandon Arion was taken to a hospital in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

They say Arion rolled his pickup into the ditch on the west side of County Road 113 west of Pelican Rapids at about 3:30 this morning.

They say Arion was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol is a factor in the crash.