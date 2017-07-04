One Person Dead After ATV Crash in Becker County

The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — One person is dead after rolling an ATV in Becker County.

Authorities responded to the crash on South Elbow Lake Road in Round Lake Township this morning.

Anthony Ortiz, Sr., who is 47-years-old from Washington, was driving when he lost control and rolled the ATV.

Ortiz was pinned under the ATV and was pronounced dead on the scene.

His 21-year-old son, Anthony Ortiz, Jr. was airlifted to Essentia Hospital in Fargo.

A third passenger denied medical attention.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.