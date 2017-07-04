Prepping for a Tradition: MSUM’s Big Fireworks Show

MSUM is hosting their annual fireworks at Nemzek Field

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM will be hosting their annual fireworks show at Nemzek Field, complete with a Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome concert.

A dynamite fireworks show is no simple task and MSUM’s firework production requires time and accuracy for booming results.

“It started this morning,” said David Hunstad, the executive director for the Moorhead Business Association. “We’re here right at about 7:30. Get all the tubes set up, dropping the shells, and it’s all timed out. Every shell is on the circuit and is timed as to when it goes and so there is a lot of precision that goes into it.”

Packing the fireworks into loading guns takes the crew approximately eight hours, but being a part of this long-lasting Moorhead tradition is the ultimate reward.

“I’m a Moorhead native. I grew up here in town and I always used to come to these fireworks every year,” said Tristan Larson, the administrative coordinator. “So for me to be able to help out with making them a reality this time around is kind of a big honor for me.”

Making sure each show is better than the year before isn’t easy, so the crew is hoping this production blows your mind.

“Every year, it’s important to one up ourselves from the previous year just to keep people interested and keep people coming along,” explained Ryan Schatz, the lead operator. “This year, we do have more shells than we did last year and it’s about the same duration of a show so it’ll be exciting and action packed for the whole time.”

“I heard from the fireworks guys that we have a bigger finale than last year this time around, so I think we have a few more fireworks and it’s probably going to be a little bit flashier show,” said Larson.

The community celebration is free to the public.

It all begins this evening at nine with music by Post–Traumatic Funk Syndrome.

The MSUM fireworks will begin around 10:30 tonight directly following the concert.