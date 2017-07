Thinking Green: Detecting Drafts

Staying cool isn't just about cranking up the air conditioning in summer.

When it comes to beating the heat, it’s not all about turning up the air and the ceiling fan as high as they’ll go. Sometimes, you need to get buttoned up tight before you can cool down.

Danny Lipford shows us how to detect drafts all around your home that will suck the cool air out and keep you from staying fresh, cool and green all summer long.