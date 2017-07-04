Yunker Farm Hosts Annual Independence Day Kid’s Celebration

Staff members say Yunker Farm is over 130-years-old

FARGO, ND — With train rides, puppets and paint, families got a kid friendly celebration at the farm.

Yunker Farm hosted its annual kid’s celebration throughout the day.

Many families showed up to create art, milk their water cow and bide their time before tonight’s fireworks shows.

They learned some history about Independence Day and about the Yunker Farm building.

“I just think this is a great place to come, put away your cell phone and enjoy each other,” said museum assistant Jessica Rustebakke. “Just have fun and let the magic of Yunker Farm come to life.”

All veterans and their families were given free admission to the celebration.