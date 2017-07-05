Armed Robbery Results in Standoff

It began around three-thirty this morning when a man was robbed by two men outside the Quality Suites on 35th Street.

Fargo, ND — Fargo Police are dealing with a stand-off near the 1400 block of 35th street south.

Fargo police have at least six people detained.

They have called in the Red River Swat team because there may be another suspect in a hotel room.

