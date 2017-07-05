Family of Six Displaced After Fire Destroys South Fargo Home

Crews arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames

FARGO, ND — A south Fargo family of six is without their home after an early morning fire.

West Fargo and Horace Fire departments responded to 1623 Round Hill Drive just after midnight.

Tankers were called in to help firefighting efforts because there were no fire hydrants nearby in the neighborhood.

Despite the firefighter’s best efforts, the house is considered a total loss.

“When we came out here, the house was fully engulfed – the garage, roof and house were engulfed. We talked to the deputy as we were coming to the scene and we got word that everybody was out of the house,” said Tony Cullen, Assistant Chief of the Horace Fire Department.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Horace Fire Department is handling the investigation and no official cause has been released.