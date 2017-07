Fargo Post 2 Wins Pair of Home Games

Post 2 downs Manitoba and West Fargo on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. — In its first two games since winning the Fargo-Moorhead Tournament, Fargo Post 2 continued its dominance with a pair of wins on Wednesday.

Post 2 took down Manitoba behind an impressive offensive performance to win 11-6.

In the second game of the day, West Fargo was the victim. Fargo won that contest 7-5 in come-from-behind fashion.