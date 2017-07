Funeral Arrangements Set for Breckenridge Pilot

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Funeral arrangements have been set for Mark Yaggie.

The 41-year-old pilot was killed in a plane crash near the Moorhead airport on Sunday.

According to the Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, a visitation will be held on Sunday, July 9th from 5-8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge.

The funeral is set for Monday, July 10th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church.