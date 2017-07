Researchers Say Photo Could be Evidence of What Happened to Amelia Earhart

It's been 80 years since Earhart's trip around the world ended in mystery

INTERNATIONAL — Researchers in a documentary set to air on the History Channel this weekend claims to have found new evidence of what happened to famous aviator, Amelia Earhart.

What’s more, people in the movie claim the United States knew all along what happened, but did nothing to rescue her and her navigator, Fred Noonan.

It’s been 80 years since Earhart’s trip around the world ended in mystery.

She lost radio contact in the Western Pacific Ocean on July 2nd, 1937.

The documentary cites a newly discovered photograph with forensic facial recognition that may prove Earhart and Noonan survived and may have been held captive by the Japanese until their deaths.

Many experts dispute the documentary’s claims (no surprise there) but the video does bring up some theories that make the mystery all more dramatic.

“Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence” documentary airs Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on the History Channel.