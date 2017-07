Adams Homers, RedHawks Down Division Leading Saints

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks returned to Newman Outdoor field Thursday to host division-leading St. Paul. The RedHawks downed the Saints 6-1. Tyler Herron threw eight innings giving up just one run and striking out seven.

Trevor Adams added a 3-run Home Run for the Hawks offensively in the win.

The two teams will continue its series Friday at Newman Outdoor Field.