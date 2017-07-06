Blue Cross-Blue Shield Minnesota Drops Children’s Minnesota Hospital System

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The dispute between Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Minnesota and Children’s Minnesota hospital systems has quickly become a blame game.

Caught in the middle are the patients and their families, wondering if they will have to sacrifice more out of pocket expense when it comes to taking care of their loved ones.

Among the specialties provided inside Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota is a clinic at the St. Paul location, called Midwest Children’s Resource Center; a place where child sex abuse victims are treated and counseled.

Parents of these and other delicate patients cringe at the thought of finding new doctors, now that the contract between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has expired.

“I think we have a lot of services,” said Mark Gorelick, who is with Children’s Minnesota. “That’s a great example. We have others where there really isn’t anybody else in the community that provides the same scope and scale that we do, so we do hope that we’re going to be able to come to an agreement so all families will continue to be able to access that.”

Without a new contract, Children’s Minnesota is now considered out of network for Blue Cross patients, such as Hudson Poorman.

His parents are faced with a sharp spike in costs if they want to continue treatment with the same doctors he’s been seeing since his heart surgery at 11-months-old.

“We have built such a relationship with Children’s,” said Hudson’s mother.

“Eventually have to go to another one, because of the out-of-pocket,” added Troy Poorman, Hudson’s father. “We’d probably be out of our budget.”

The insurer has blamed Children’s for not reigning in cost of service, writing in the statement:

“Driving more affordable care for members is critical to the nonprofit mission of Blue Cross.”

Children’s strongly disagrees and faults Blue Cross for demanding a 31 percent cut to Medicaid reimbursements.

“It’s challenging,” admitted Gorelick. “We have a lot of families and patients that are stressed and upset and wondering what’s going on.”