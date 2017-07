Casselton Heritage Center Damaged After Lightning Strikes Steeple

No word on when repairs will be made

CASSELTON, ND — An historic church took a direct hit in last night’s storms.

The 130-year-old former St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Casselton was struck by lightning in the storms early in the morning.

The building is now the Casselton Heritage Center.

You can see from the photos that some of the stone work was blown right off the steeple from the strike.

