Giggles and Wiggles Daycare Raising Money for United Way School Supply Drive

FARGO, ND — A group of young kids is learning the importance of giving back to the community.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade and sell it at an annual lemonade stand.

The kids at Giggles and Wiggles Daycare are doing exactly that.

“This is our fifth year,” said Emma Vritel and Alyssa Aarsvole, who are two of the kids running the stand.

“Five years ago, they walked into our office with a whole bunch of supplies and told us that they had a lemonade stand,” said Kristina Hein, the United Way Marketing Director.

The kids have partnered up with the United Way to donate their proceeds to the annual school supply drive.

“We are so incredibly proud of these kids,” said Hein.

“We found out about the school supply drive and we thought it was really cool to buy school supplies so people can go to school with the supplies that they need,” said Alyssa.

They’ve seen the difference they are able to make in their own schools.

“That makes me feel really happy that every kid can come to school with a backpack and have school supplies in it,” said Emma.

“They deserve all the credit,” added Hein. “They organize all of this and invite the community to come and donate. It’s kids helping kids.”

Not only do these kids get to stir the lemonade, but they also get to serve it and pick out the school supplies.

“The kids that are here, they get to do the shopping and they pick out the school supplies for the kids in need,” said Hein.

They are all hands on deck with each part of the project.

“We do a lot of math to figure out how many things we can buy and what the prices have to be,” said Emma.

From notebooks to pens and even backpacks, these kids get to fill up the carts.

Last year, they had 14 carts.

“This year, we’re hoping to have a lot more,” said the girls.

In order to purchase more supplies, these kids need to reach their goal.

“Five thousand since it’s our fifth year,” added Emma. “We like to help people refresh. Cause it’s really hot,” said Emma.

If you would like to donate to the United Way School Supply Drive, you can visit their website.