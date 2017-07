Legion Baseball Roundup: Moorhead, Perham Split Doubleheader

Post 400 falls to Mandan.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Blues hosted Perham in legion baseball at Matson field on Thursday evening. Game one was all Blues as they downed Perham 11-1, but Perham got revenge in the second contest winning 8-3.

On the North Dakota side of the border Post 400 hosted Mandan. Mandan pulled away from Post 400 with a 13-4 win.