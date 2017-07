Thursday: Mostly sunny with high in the mid-to-upper 80s. A north wind at 10-25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies with a light, north wind. Lows in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 80. Wind from the north at 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of an isolated evening storm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs approaching 90.

KVRR Morning Meteorologist Scott Sincoff