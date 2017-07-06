Man Under Arrest After Pulling Knife On Deputies, Kicking and Spitting

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – Last night at approximately 11:40 PM, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 23 year-old James CJ Decotea in Casselton after rare, unprompted encounter from law enforcement.
James approached a unoccupied squad car outside of the Casselton Law Enforcement Center and began to kick and spit on the squad all the while yelling obscenities; no monetary damage sustained to the squad. Deputies immediately made contact with James at which time James produced a knife from his pocket.
James initially began to comply with deputies directives and dropped the knife; however, a short time later retrieved the knife and began walking away from law enforcement in the middle of the street disrupting vehicle traffic.
A short time later deputies took James in to custody for disorderly conduct and transport him to the Cass County Jail.
