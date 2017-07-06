Mathematical Oncology Helping Patients Manage Cancer

Doctors say this way of treatment is revolutionary when it comes to battling cancer

NATIONAL — It’s called mathematical oncology and doctors say it’s a new way to take a look at treating cancer.

Doctors, Mathematicians and Scientists at Moffitt Cancer Center are trying to work with all the variables when it comes to cancer and work them into mathematical equations to better understand the disease.

By doing the math, doctors can better analyze how medications are treating the cancer and help patients reduce or increase dosage to treat more effectively.

“What we’re trying to do with mathematics here is predict how the patient’s cancer will grow, spread and more importantly, how it will respond to treatment,” said Dr. Alexander Anderson. “Instead of the patient receiving the maximum dose, they actually receive the effective dose for them.”

Dr. Anderson does stress that doing mathematical oncology is not a way to completely get rid of the disease.

It’s designed to manage it as a chronic illness.