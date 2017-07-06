Minnesota Attorneys General, 17 Other States Suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

They were created under President Obama's administration and were to take effect July 1

NATIONAL — Democratic attorneys general in Minnesota and 17 other states and the District of Columbia are suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend rules meant to protect students from abuses by for-profit colleges.

The rules aim to make schools financially responsible for fraud and forbid them from forcing students to resolve complaints outside court.

They were created under President Obama’s administration and were to take effect July 1.

On June 14, DeVos announced the rules would be delayed and rewritten.