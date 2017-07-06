Minnesota Lawmakers for Gather Health Care Forum in Detroit Lakes

They are hoping to answer people's questions on the struggle over the GOP health care plan

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Representative Collin Peterson is one of the panelists answering questions about health care reform this evening.

They’re getting to ready to have a forum with Minnesotans who may be feeling anxious about the future of their health care.

KVRR REPORTER NICK BROADWAY: TJ, the forum is getting ready to start here at the Holiday Inn, right next to Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes. I’m joined by Gordon Rosby, who is chairman of the committee that organized this forum tonight. Gordon, what is the purpose of having tonight’s meeting?

GORDON ROSBY, CHAIRMAN, LAKES AREA INDIVISIBLE: We’re hoping to have a community discussion about the health care act and how it differs from what the Affordable Care Act is. People can ask their concerns and questions of the panelists tonight, including Congressman Collin Peterson, Peter Jacobson from Essentia St. Mary’s here in Detroit Lakes as well as Katie Lundmark, who is the executive director of Ecumen in Detroit Lakes.

NB: What is the importance of getting people, Minnesotans who are concerned with the upcoming health care vote to talk directly to the politicians and health care providers?

GR: Things are so polarized in Washington and we’re hoping that this community discussion lets both sides ask questions and get answers from the politicians about how it affects families in the community, as well as how it affects the rural hospitals and nursing homes and medical facilities.

NB: Expecting a good turnout tonight?

GB: We hope so.

The forum is 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

