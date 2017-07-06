North Dakota Ranchers Dealing with Deadly Algae Killing Their Livestock

She says it finds its way in the animal's drinking water and can kill livestock within five minutes of it being consumed

NORTH DAKOTA — Livestock specialists say the drought conditions are causing the spread of a type of algae deadly to livestock.

Miranda Meheen says cyanobacteria caused the death of at least six livestock animals in North Dakota.

Many of these deaths go unreported.

If it’s found, she recommends getting all animals away from the affected water and have your property tested.

“With the excess heat, dry conditions, it’s the perfect conditions to facilitate the growth of cyanobacteria,” said Meheen.

She says Walsh and Benson counties are getting hit by the bacteria.

