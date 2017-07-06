Pet Connection: Meet Gibbs

A little boy with a lot of love to give.

There’s a reason why people love puppies. Gibbs came to the KVRR Morning Show to visit live in-studio with his buddy, Homeward Animal Shelter worker Heather Klefstad, and found his way right into everyone’s hearts.

The nine-month-old shepherd cross was rescued from the pound with a case of non-contagious mange, and you can still see the faint marks from it along his chest and shoulders. He’s been hanging out with Homeward while he recovers, and as you can see in the video, he makes friends very easily.

Gibbs has a lot of energy, like most puppies do, but he’s gentle and gets along well with both people and other dogs. He’s not quite sure what to do with cats yet, and he does chase them, so if your cat doesn’t enjoy that kind of game he might not be the right fit. But if games, dancing, wrestling, playing, fetch, and walks on the leash are something you enjoy, you can’t do much better than Gibbs.

He’s a bundle of energy and affection who’s looking for his “furever” home. Will yours be the one for this playful puppy to come home to?