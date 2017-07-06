West Fargo Family of Six Escapes Burning Home

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo family of six was able to escape after fire breaks out and flames fully engulf their house.

As this house went up in flames this morning, neighbors say they’ve never seen anything so terrifying.

West Fargo Firefighter Perry McClellan was on his way home at about 1 a.m. when he spotted flames coming from a house at 703 17th Avenue West.

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller says McClellan was about to open the door to the house just as the family was coming out.

Within minutes, firefighters arrived on scene and battled the blaze until about four this morning.

Homeowners Angela and Robert Vojacek, their four kids, and pets were not hurt, but neighbors say taking it all in was difficult.

“We were pretty shook up and it was pretty spooky but we knew they had it under control pretty quickly,” said Jerod Klabunde. “This was really shocking. We were pretty stunned. It was pretty hard to go back to sleep last night.”

Chief Fuller said after a preliminary investigation, he thinks the fire started outside of the house on the deck.

