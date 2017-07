Analysis: RedHawks Digging out of Offensive Slump

RedHawks have scored 6+ runs in five of eight games

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have spent much of the season in an offensive slump, but now they appear to be climbing out of it.

In five of their last eight games, the RedHawks have scored at least six runs.

The team finishes a series against St. Paul on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.