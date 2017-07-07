Back Flip Attempt from a Waterfall Makes Teen Go Unconscious

Swimmer helped the teen stay afloat before regaining consciousness

RAPID CITY, SD — A teen swimmer was rescued after trying to do a back flip off the top of a waterfall in the Black Hills.

Authorities in the area said the teen tried back flipping off the rocks at Hippie Hole but lost consciousness after landing face first in the water.

Nearby swimmers held his head above the water until he regained consciousness 15 minutes later.

The teen returned to shore and was able to walk back to the top of the waterfall.

He went to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said it’s possible he suffered brain damage.