Breckenridge Police Car Damaged After Chase

Courtesy: KFGO

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — A Breckenridge police car was damaged in a pursuit that reached speeds of 60 miles per hour.

Police say the chase started at about 11:30 a.m. at Welles Park.

Breckenridge Police and Wilkin County deputies followed the vehicle and a deputy used a pit maneuver to stop it.

The driver ran from the scene, but was caught and taken for an evaluation.

No one was hurt.