Coach of the Week: Post 2’s Luke Rustad

Post 2 is off to a 22-6 start to the season

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 coach Luke Rustad is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Behind Rustad, Post 2 has won nine of its last 10 games and is 22-6 on the year.

The team is currently in Minneapolis for the Gopher Classic Tournament.