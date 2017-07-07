Jake Reinholz Receives Gatorade North Dakota Boys Soccer Player of the Year Award

Reinholz is walking-on as a kicker for NDSU Football

FARGO, ND– At this point in the year, we are much closer to the start of the 2018 boys soccer season than the end of the 2017 season. Nonetheless, former Shanley soccer standout Jake Reinholz was finally presented an award commending his great season.

Reinholz was named the Gatorade North Dakota Boys Soccer Player of the year last month, and today KVRR delivered him his trophy.

In his senior season, Reinholz helped the deacons to a runner–up finish in the state tournament with 39 goals.

Now, Reinholz is moving past soccer, and plans to walk–on at North Dakota State as a kicker on the football team.

“It’s a little humbling,” Reinholz said. “Obviously we had a great season this year. There’s a lot of great football players. As a rookie, I’ve got a lot of work to do. There’s a spot for me on the team. I guess in the next couple of seasons I should have a starting spot if I continue to work hard.”

Reinholz is planning on studying Mechanical Engineering at NDSU.