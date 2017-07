Down the Line with Josh Mazzola

Meet RedHawks Third Baseman Josh Mazzola in this week's Player Profile

FARGO, N.D. — In this week’s Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks player profile we walk down the line with Third Baseman Josh Mazzola.

Mazzola currently has 16 extra base hits on the season for the RedHawks, including six home runs.

The Santee, California, native also has 18 RBIs and 23 runs .