LIVE: Fans Ask The Questions For Bison Illustrated

The Magazine Asks NDSU's Athletic Director Reader-Submitted Questions

Bison Illustrated editor Joe Kerlin joins Adam Ladwig to talk about Spotlight Media’s July magazines.

Bison Illustrated features questions submitted my readers for NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen, like whether or not the Bison will jump to the FBS.

Fargo Monthly goes to the dogs this month. The magazine features plenty of dogs available at local shelters, and places to take your favorite four-legged friend.

You can find Spotlight Media’s magazines for free at stores all around the F/M area.

Find out more about the magazines by visiting Spotlight’s website by clicking here.