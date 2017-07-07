Melinda’s Garden: Attracting Pollinators

Beautiful and good for the environment.
Emily Welker

When you clear your yard of nothing but grass, you’re not just depriving yourself of the sight of beautiful flowers. You’re also costing yourself the sight of beautiful butterflies.

Pollinators like butterflies and moths don’t just serve a decorative function, either. They make it possible for plants to set fruit, which is important for garden yield’s and the world’s food overall food supply.

Let Melinda Myers show you how to make your yard extra-beautiful — and fruitful — with the help of our butterfly friends, in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.

