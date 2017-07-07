Remains of a Missing Minnesota WWII Veteran Found 70-Plus Years Later

A DNA lab in Nebraska confirmed the identification

ROSEMOUNT, Minn — The remains of a Minnesota veteran were found and identified more than 70 years after he went missing during World War II.

An amateur historian found four numbers stitched to the clothes of a body while researching World War II records.

The numbers matched up with Army Staff Sgt. Gerald Jacobsen.

The Defense Department exhumed the body from France and confirmed the identity at a DNA lab in Nebraska.

His widow, Catherine Tauer, was given his Bronze Star and Purple Hearts on Thursday.

Jacobsen will be buried with full military honors at Fort Snelling.