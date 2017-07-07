Sanford Criticizes Lawsuit to Block Merger with a Bismarck Clinic

NORTH DAKOTA -- Sanford officials said a move to block a merger with a Bismarck clinic is a misunderstanding of how health care works in North Dakota. They said blocking the merger with Mid-Dakota Clinic ignores the benefits to patients… continue reading ›
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The city of Moorhead is wrapping up their first week of their no-sort recycling program and while it is going well, they are asking people to remember a few things. The recycling pick-up schedule remains every other… continue reading ›
FARGO, ND -- Friday night racing has returned to the North Dakota Horse Park and that means a special crew will make an appearance. The eight-day race meet will stretch across three weekends starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15th.… continue reading ›