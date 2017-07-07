Sanford Criticizes Lawsuit to Block Merger with a Bismarck Clinic

They said preventing the merger ignores benefits to patients
Nick Broadway

NORTH DAKOTA — Sanford officials said a move to block a merger with a Bismarck clinic is a misunderstanding of how health care works in North Dakota.

They said blocking the merger with Mid-Dakota Clinic ignores the benefits to patients in the Bismarck and Mandan areas.

The move by the Federal Trade Commission and the North Dakota attorney general seeks a temporary restraining order to keep the merge from happening until it can go to trial.

Regulators said this business deal would violate anti-trust law.

Sanford staff members said they’ve become one of the largest health systems in the country.

Related Post

Gov. Burgum Signs Controversial Conceal and Carry ...
Pipeline Protest Deadline Brings Fires, Explosions...
Bismarck Police Searching for Suspect in Target Re...
ND House Kills Bill for State-Owned Casinos

You Might Like