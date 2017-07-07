Six-run Inning not Enough for RedHawks against St. Paul

Fargo-Moorhead loses 11-7

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks have been busting out of their nearly season-long slump in the past week, but their pitching staff couldn’t hold serve on Friday night.

The RedHawks (24-24) scored six runs in the third inning to jump ahead of St. Paul 6-2, but the Saints (29-18) answered with three in the fifth and six more in the 7th to win 11-7.

The rubber match between the two teams is on Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is at 6:00.