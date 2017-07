West Nile Discovered In Fargo

Cass County Vector Control Director Ben Prather says a small sample tested positive for West Nile.

The West Nile Virus has been identified in Fargo.

Cass County Vector Control says the season’s first sign of disease carrying mosquitoes turned up in one of its traps along the Red River Corridor in north Fargo Thursday night.

That’s not uncommon except Prather says that it’s earlier than usual.

Last year there were 21 confirmed cases of West Nile in Cass County and one death was attributed to the disease.

That’s the highest number of confirmed cases locally since 2007 when there were 49 cases, the most ever.

Last week Grand Forks found the virus in a dead crow.

Vector control will be stepping up spraying in the area.

They remind everyone to project yourself from mosquito bites by using bug spray and limiting your activities out of doors after dark.

You should also wear long sleeve shirts and pants when possible and eliminate standing water around your home.