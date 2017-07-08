Brewery Teams Up with Red River Zoo to Help Endangered Animals

The Red River Zoo's zoomobile came to Flatland Brewery to help save endangered animals

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Zoo’s Zoomobile took a trip to a downtown brewery. Flatland Brewery joined the zoo for an afternoon of outdoor fun.

Every hour, staff members gave lessons about their animals and conservation.

One dollar from every beer order and 50 cents from every Spicy Pie pizza slice was donated to help save endangered animals.

“It’s great to give back to the community,” said Frank Clemens, President of Flatland Brewery. “Right now we’ve done two conservation groups and we’ll probably do some youth stuff if we can, but it’s nice to give back and see people come out.”

Today’s event was a part of Community Pints, Flatland Brewery’s giving program.