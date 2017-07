F-M All City Golf Tournament

Coy Papacheck and Gage Stromme win in the Quarter Finals

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The 50th F-M All City Golf Tournament took place today.

Coy Papacheck topped Jonah Daniels in the quarter finals by three with two holes to go. Gage Stromme defeated Pat Traynor by five with three holes to go.

Papacheck and Stromme will face off in the Semi-Finals on Sunday.